Bury St Edmunds family desperate to find missing parakeet

A Bury St Edmunds family are desperate for news of their beloved parakeet which went missing on Christmas Eve.

Steve, a green-cheeked conure, flew out of his King’s Road home at about 11am on December 24, heading towards the town.

He had been on his owner’s shoulder all morning as preparations were being made for Christmas and escaped through a door which was opened by mistake.

“I completely forgot he was there and I opened the door. There were more things going on than normal, it was entirely my fault,” said Steve’s distraught owner, Nikki Mellor, who has had a ‘wonderful’ response since issuing an appeal for information on social media.

But Steve, ‘a little bird with a huge character’, is still missing and it is feared he may not have survived last night’s frost.

On Christmas Eve he was spotted on a TV aerial in Castle Road, then in Wren Close at around 1pm and at the Bury Town Football Club at 3pm.

At about 7pm a young boy videoed Steve at the back of Wilkos, but that is the last definite sighting of him.

“I was hoping to hear more on Christmas Day what with everyone at home and traffic being off the road but I didn’t,” said Mrs Mellor.

She was later contacted by a woman in York Close who was ‘adamant’ she had heard a parakeet outside on the afternoon of December 25 and by another who was ‘fairly sure’ they had heard Steve at The Butts, opposite the Greene King bottling plant, the same day.

There was also a report of him being in Prior’s Avenue at around 7pm on Christmas Day.

There were no sightings of Steve on Boxing Day but yesterday a woman in Guildhall Street phoned to say she had heard him calling outside her home the previous two nights.

Mrs Mellor said at home Steve would not go to sleep until around 10pm so she was not surprised to hear reports of him being awake long after other birds go to sleep.

The mother-of-two has been ‘dashing out at every sighting’, accompanied by Steve’s canine companion, Dixie, who has been lost without him and who she thinks he will recognise.

She has asked people to listen out for Steve’s high pitched screeches and to look out for his bright green body and red tail feathers.

“I just need a definite sighting to know he’s still alive and feeding and then I’ll know to continue the search,” said Mrs Mellor, who is urging anyone with news to call her straight away.

“Even if it’s bad news, even if someone knows ‘my cat got him’, I’d rather know so I can put it to rest,” she said.

She has warned that Steve does not like to be held but would sit on someone’s shoulder and is a ‘real scavenger’ so could be tempted with food, especially banana, pizza and cooked meat like leftover turkey or roast chicken.

To contact Mrs Mellor call 07971 582298.