Bury St Edmunds estate agent, Mark Ewin, takes gold at ESTAS awards

Independent estate agent Mark Ewin has won a gold award for the East of England, Norfolk and Suffolk, at the Estate Agent of the Year Awards.

His team, voted for by clients, received their gong from Phil Spencer of Location, Location, Location. Mark set up the Bury St Edmunds company in 2014.

This was the first time the estate agency had entered the awards which attract 34,000 votes from customners around the country.

He set up the St John’s Street business after working at Countrywide Property since 1993 and has been working in the industry in Bury for 15 years.

He said: “Our customers are very important to us and it was lovely to win this award.

“Our key thing is helping people make the move they want and to make within the timescale they want.”