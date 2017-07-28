Bury St Edmunds darts player takes aim at the records book

Darts player Colin Freeman is hoping to throw his way into the Guinness Book of Records with his latest charity stunt.

The 63-year-old, from Bury St Edmunds, will be attempting to score a total of 1,000,001 over 10 consecutive days to raise funds for children’s cancer charity, Clic Sargent.

Colin Freeman

With no records of any other individual having achieved the feat previously, his challenge next month has been authorised as an official Guinness Book of Records attempt.

“I’m looking forward it,” said Mr Freeman, who completed it for the first time last year.

“I’m getting excited but also a little bit nervous about it this year with it being a Guinness Book of Records attempt.”

And, to up the ante, this time around he will be aiming to use no more than 40,000 darts.

He said: “There is no time limit on it but they’ve set me a target of 40,000 darts. Last year I used 43,731 so I’ve got to get my average throw from last year, 68.7, up to 75 or so this year, so I’ve been doing lots and lots of practising.

“I’ve been doing it in practice but that’s for two hours and when I start this event it’s going to be five hours a day.”

The fund-raiser will take place across 10 different venues, but, as a member of the Ixworth Greyhound Darts Team, there was never any question of where the challenge would kick off – The Greyhound pub, Ixworth, at 6pm on August 13.

“I looked at venues that supported us really well last time, and kept them, and looked at pubs with a good reputation for darts which meant taking it a little further afield this year,” said Mr Freeman, who will be using pubs, social clubs and community centres.

For a full list of venues, or to sponsor him, search ‘Colin Freeman’ at uk.virginmoneygiving.com.