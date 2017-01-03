Bury St Edmunds couple celebrate arrival of ‘Christmas Day miracle’

A young couple from Bury St Edmunds are celebrating the arrival of their ‘Christmas day miracle’.

Alex Grimwood, 18, and partner James Griffin, 23, welcomed their baby daughter into the world at 11.05am on December 25.

Callie-Mae Griffin was born at West Suffolk Hospital 11 weeks premature, weighing just 2lb 14oz.

She has a three-year-old half-sister, Isobelle.

“She’s doing brilliantly, really, really well,” said James, who returned to his job as a First Stop Travel driver today.

“She’s our Christmas Day miracle, bless her, and a feisty little thing when she wants to be,” he added.

Both Alex and James wanted to give ‘special thanks’ to all the staff on the neonatal unit.