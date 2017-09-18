Bury St Edmunds company raises money and awareness to children’s charity

Treatt welcomed the NSPCC to its offices last week to talk about the partnership with O2 aimed at keeping children safe when they’re using the Internet social networks, apps and games.

The NSPCC is working closely with local schools in Suffolk to provide information and resources that will help them train and develop staff so that they have the knowledge and skills to act appropriately and confidently to protect children.

Katy Cole, the NSPCC’s Area Coordinator – School Service, said: “Involving parents or carers in learning about online safety is a key part of a whole school approach to e-safety.

“We know from our research with parents that they want to learn more about online safety and this has been an excellent opportunity for us to talk to parents and carers at Treatt today.”

Treatt are also supporting the NSPCC’s Childline with a fundraising challenge for its staff to ‘Walk a mile at lunchtime’ which they can take part in during October.

Childline helped over 300,000 children and young people with counselling sessions across the UK on the phone and online and based on the population of Suffolk, it is estimated that the NSPCC volunteers delivered around 3,300 counselling sessions to children last year.

Daemmon Reeve, Treatt’s Group CEO commented: “The advice and guidance provided by the NSPCC is invaluable, their NetAware Internet tool and Online Safety help-line, as well as Share Aware guide, all give excellent information and tips to help parents keep their children confident and safe online.

“Educating children to make informed choices about how they engage and use the Internet as part of their day to day lives is essential.”