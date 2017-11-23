Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre jingles all the way from 2pm today until Sunday

Bury St Edmunds’ annual Christmas Fayre begins at 2pm today with stalls and activities across the town centre from the Abbey Gardens to the arc.

The fayre will be on until 8pm tonight and then from 9am to 8pm on Friday and Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.

Last year Vinyl Hunter had a music shed outside their shop on St John Street with William Hunter, Ross Alderdice and Isabelle Roochove

For the full programme and map of events and stalls see tomorrow’s Bury Free Press Culture section or visit the fayre website at www.burystedmundschristmasfayre.co.uk where you will also find information on parking and alternative ways of getting into town.

This year the traders in St John’s Street are pulling out the stops to tempt visitors out of Buttermarket to discover the range of independent shops the street has to offer.

Rosie Hunter, of Vinyl Hunter, explained: “Whilst this has become a huge event for Bury it can have its down side with our regular, loyal customers avoiding the town due to parking and traffic issues, which can result in a loss of revenue on a very important trading weekend up to Christmas.”

Working together, the traders are putting on all kinds of events, with music from DJs and live bands, cookery demonstrations, acrobatic displays, fashion shows and even cycle time trials.

At noon on Friday there will be a banner procession along the street to launch the event, with banners made by students at St John’s Church.

There are also competitions with prizes donated by the shops. The Star Trail invites you to find 20 fabric stars in the shops and then claim your lucky dip prize at St John’s Church, where the nativity scene includes a real donkey. Keep note of your stars on the star trail form on page 82 of tomorrow’s BFP.

Selfie stars should go to the St John’s Street Photo Shed outside Vinyl Hunter, and post snaps on the St John’s Street Facebook and Instagram pages then hope yours is one of the six best to win a share of prizes worth more than £500 from Hughes, Tony Strowger jewellery, John Michael Hairdressers, Castang’s Kitchen, Viny Hunter and Gourmet Goods.