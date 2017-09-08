Bury St Edmunds chorister sells cakes to help new members

A Bury St Edmunds chorister has shown he has talents that stretch beyond a sweet voice – he can bake too, and he has the money to prove it.

Eight-year-old William Russell has ‘always loved singing’ and was excited to join St Mary’s Church boys’ choir last September.

He enjoys it so much, in fact, that he wants to encourage more youngsters to get involved but, growing membership means extra robes and sheet music and, therefore, requires more money.

To help out, he decided to start baking and selling cakes, everything from chocolate crunch and flapjacks to lemon, strawberry, butterscotch and even coffee cupcakes, with EMG Motor Group in Fornham Road his best customer.

His baking prowess, combined with money collected after completing a sponsored five-mile bike ride through King’s Forest on Sunday, has brought his tally to more than £400, which he will be presenting to choir director Christopher Moore at singing practice tonight.

William, who has his sights sets on becoming head chorister one day, said: “I did it because otherwise new boys wouldn’t be able to join and they might join a different choir, but I want them to join the St Mary’s choir.”

“One of the reasons I like it is because the choir director is very nice, but there’s also the friendships and it’s good fun,” he added.

Praising William’s initiative, Mr Moore said ‘he’s a delightful boy and so keen’.

Mr Moore is actively trying to expand the girls and boys choirs which are largely self-supporting and currently have 12 members and seven members respectively. He thinks six or seven is a good age to join. For more details, call 01284 489273.