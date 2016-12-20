Bury St Edmunds charity prepares for its Christmas Day lunch

A Bury St Edmunds charity is busy making the final preparations for its Christmas Day lunch to support those who would otherwise be on their own over the holidays.

Gatehouse is expecting about 120 people to attend the annual festivities at St Benedict’s Catholic School.

Bosses at the charity have praised the goodwill of the community in helping to make the day extra special.

Amanda Bloomfield, chief executive of Gatehouse, said: “The preparations have gone really well with lots of volunteers and helpers as usual and lots of donations.

“One of the children from St Benedict’s School is giving up his Christmas Day to arrange the entertainment.

“The people who benefit are those who are on their own at Christmas. Their family may be too far away to visit or they don’t have any family left.

“It gives them a chance to be involved in a festive meal and gives them company.”

For more about the work of Gatehouse, visit gatehousecaringineastanglia.onesuffolk.net