Bury St Edmunds care service retains ‘good’ CQC rating

A Bury St Edmunds domiciliary care service for people with physical and sensory disabilities has retained its ‘good’ rating from a watchdog.

Hilltop House, in Heldhaw Road, was praised by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) for supporting tenants to have ‘maximum choice and control of their lives’.

During an inspection in July, it found that staff were ‘empathic and treated people with understanding’ while the service maintained an ‘open and positive culture’.

One person told inspectors: “I like the staff because they are nice, listen to me and I mean really listen because they give me time to explain.”

The service, which is run by Sanctuary Supported Living, was last inspected in May 2015 and rated ‘good’.

Emma Warren, local service manager for Sanctuary, said: “We’re all delighted with the outcome of the inspection at Hilltop House and are appreciative of the feedback from both the CQC and our tenants.

“Our tenants play a key role in the development of their service and helping to shape events, so it’s great to see that recognised in feedback from the report.”

The CQC also found that tenants ‘continued to receive support that met their individual needs and preferences’ and staff encouraged them to ‘pursue their hobbies and interests’.

Each person had a support plan and staff were aware of people’s individual needs and the times to deliver support.

Tenants told the CQC inspectors that the choices they made were respected.

One said: “I like to go out to different things and the staff take me.”

Another explained that the staff supported them with their shopping and they enjoyed the one to one time.