Bury St Edmunds care home’s 20th anniversary celebration

Friends, relatives, residents and staff have celebrated an important milestone at Hillcrest Residential Home in Bury St Edmunds.

The Northgate Avenue home spent last Wednesday celebrating 20 years under the ownership of Maggie and Christopher Hope and the former Mayor of St Edmundsbury, Cllr Julia Wakelam was invited as their special guest.

“Because it’s a small home it feels like it’s a big family, and that’s also the way the relatives say they feel, like they’re at home, because it’s home-based care,” said Mrs Hope.