Bury St Edmunds care home praised as ‘good’ by watchdog after making improvements

A Bury St Edmunds care home which has gone from ‘strength to strength’ has been praised as ‘good’ by a watchdog.

Davers Court, in Bury St Edmunds, was rated as ‘requires improvement’ last year by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) but has taken the ‘necessary action’ to turn the situation around.

Rating the Care UK home as ‘good’ across all key areas, the CQC said: “We saw many examples of positive and caring interactions bteween the staff and people who lived in the service.

“People were able to express their views and staff listened to what they said and took action to ensure their decisions were acted on.”

Wendy Harvey, who has been home manager for the last 17 months, said: “I’m thoroughly delighted and the staff, residents and relatives are really pleased.

“The home has made amazing strides and is going from strength to strength. There’s a real buzz about the home.

“My staff are a really good robust team and the residents really do come first. It’s a happy home.

“We’re hoping next year to get ‘outstanding’.”

The home, in Shaker’s Lane, has enjoyed a run of success in recent weeks after scooping three awards at the Care UK East Anglian Awards for best carer, best administrator and best improved homes. It also won Bury in Bloom’s Senior Green Fingers Best Residents’ Art Project and received a five star environmental health rating.

The care home provides accommodation for up to 60 people, some of whom have dementia.

In its report, the CQC noted that people received care that was ‘personalised and responsive to their needs’ and there were ‘enough staff on duty to protect people from harm’.

One person told CQC inspectors: “They’re (the staff) very good and very helpful, they’re very good in the evenings, they come and sit with me, keep me company.”

Mrs Harvey brings her dog, a toy poodle called Tilley, into the home. A resident’s relative said: “My relative loves that little dog.”

The CQC said Mrs Harvey ‘had added stability into the service, people felt more settled and the staff team had become more stable’.

Mrs Harvey said: “We’ve invested a lot of time and worked really hard. I’m very passionate about the job here.

“We’re looking forward to a very bright future.”