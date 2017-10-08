Bury St Edmunds care home given top marks by inspectors

A Bury St Edmunds care home is celebrating after being given top marks by government inpectors.

The Martins, at The Vinefields, has been rated ‘outstanding’ in a new report by the Care Quality Commission.

The care home, which cares for 42 residents, including 22 specialist places for people living with dementia, was assessed by CQC inspectors in February and April.

It was rated ‘outstanding’ in the fields of being caring, responsive and well-led, with inspectors commenting: “People received an outstanding level of care which responded to their individual needs and preferences.”

The ‘outstanding’ rating follows that of ‘good’ in 2014.

“We are thrilled and delighted to have acknowledged by the inspectors as being outstanding,” said manager Liz Fleming.

“We have fantastic staff, volunteers, residents and relatives and that is what makes our care home a community.

“All of us want what is best for our residents and everyone, from the kitchen staff through the office staff through to the carers, work to put our residents at the heart of what we do.”

The Martins is run by the MHA charity, which was founded by a group of Methodists in 1943.

The group wanted to improve the quality of life for older people in a time before the Welfare State.

The CQC report into the The Martins said that staff were exceptionally caring and compassionate.

They also “treated people respectfully and demonstrated great patience and empathy”, as well as seeking to maintain people’s self esteem and dignity.

The food at the home was also praised, as was the ‘holistic care’ received, and that staff caring for those with dementia ‘never lost sight of the person inside’.

Manager Liz Fleming was described in the report as being ‘exceptional’ and a role model who was respected by those who used the service and a manager who led by example.

Staff were lauded for supporting individual needs and in a way that residents chose.

MHA’s regional director for care homes, Linda Zaidi, said: “ Liz and her team should feel very proud of the outstanding rating for The Martins.

“Choice is very important to our residents, and Liz and her colleagues make sure the residents know The Martins is their home and that they respect and value their opinions.”

Staff, residents, and volunteers at The Martins will be holding a special celebration today with a live singer and a buffet.

“Everyone was is delighted,” added Mrs Fleming.