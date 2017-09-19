Bury St Edmunds businesswoman named ‘new bridalwear retailer of the year’

A Bury St Edmunds businesswoman has been named the ‘new bridalwear retailer of the year’ at the industry’s equivalent of the Oscars.

Harriet Moore, who opened bridal boutique House of Snow, in Hatter Street, last May, won the accolade at the British Bridal Buyer Awards.

The 28-year-old said: “I couldn’t believe we won because there was such strong competition.

“It is an incredible feeling and celebrates not only our hard work since starting the shop last summer but pays tribute to all our amazing brides who have found their perfect dress with us.”

Judges said they were ‘blown away’ when reading about her inspiration to become a bridal retailer.

They noted that by ‘quickly working out and delivering what her brides really want, Harriet has found a simple recipe to sales success’.

Her aspirations were sewn aged 16 when she made her first wedding dress for a GCSE project.

She went on to gain a first class honours degree in costume design and was a costume maker for TV show The One and Only and TV adverts for Dancing on Ice.

Harriet also worked for the V&A Museum of Childhood, in London, and the Orlando Royal Shakespeare Company, in America.

She named House of Snow after her grandparents Betty and Dennis Snow, who were married for 62 years.

The boutique sells wedding dresses from top designers such as Jenny Packham, Suzanne Neville and Pronovias as well as a range of accessories.

It also offers in-house alterations.

Asked about the accolade, Harriet added: “I actually went to these awards when I worked for someone else four years ago and I remember thinking I want to be on that stage doing this for myself one day.”

The awards are judged by professionals in the industry such as designers and suppliers.