Bury St Edmunds business receives boost from ex-Dragons’ Den star

A Bury St Edmunds business which offers luxury doggie day care is celebrating being chosen by entrepreneur Theo Paphitis as one of his Small Business Sunday winners.

Every Monday, the ex-Dragons’ Den star selects six small businesses who have sent him a description of their business in a single tweet using the #SBS hashtag between 5pm-7.30pm on Sunday.

He rewards them by re-tweeting their message to his hundreds of thousands of followers and last week that included Bury St Edmunds Canine Creche, tripling their Twitter followers overnight.

Jon Kay, managing director, said: “To think of Theo even seeing my tweet is a great honour, but for him to also select it from the thousands of entries for SBS as one of the winners is mind-blowing and feels like a brilliant recognition for my young business as we continue to grow and will hopefully give us a great boost.”