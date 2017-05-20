Bury St Edmunds business comes top at British Bodyshop Awards

Independent bodyshop repair company Premier Bodyshop has for the third year running been named LGV Bodyshop of the Year at the industry’s annual awards.

The awards, held at Battersea Evolution, recognise companies nominated by insurers, vehicle manufacturers, accident managers and independent networks.

Premier, established just under six years ago at Cratfield Road, Bury St Edmunds, has for three years running been recognised in the Light Goods Vehicle category.

They were nominated by Sopp and Sopp, a commercial vehicle accident and repair management company which has 270 approved repair partners within its remit, offering round the clock service in the UK for HGV, light commercial and auto vehicles.

This year Premier was announced among 28 winners from 103 finalists at the evening’s celebrations which were compered by Giles Brandreth.

Nick Dawson and Paul Hughes handle the day to day running of the Bury St Edmunds vehicle repair business.

Nick, who is sales director, said: “We were nominated for both LGV and HGV awards and it was a lovely surprise to win LGV for the third year running.

“We have to provide a level of service and find a happy medium for customers, making sure that vehicles are turned around in good time. These are working vehicles and there is a cost to companies for the time they are off the road.

“We need to process accident estimates, order parts, carry out repairs and get the vehicle back to the customer as quickly as possible.”

The company employs 24 staff.