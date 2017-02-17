Bury St Edmunds bus petition gets under way

Bury St Edmunds residents affected by a reduction in the town’s Breeze 2 bus service are being encouraged to sign a petition.

Bus users living on the Westley and adjacent Janes and Horringer Court estates have been struggling to make appointments since their regular Stephensons of Essex service was cut last month.

Cllr David Nettleton is encouraging people to sign a bus petition

Previously Stephensons’ Breeze 2 buses ran every 30 minutes from 8am-6pm Monday-Saturday, but since January 16 they have been running an hourly operation from 9am-2.30pm on weekdays only.

Residents have reported being unable to get to work on time and Nicola Riley, practice manager at Victoria Surgery, is concerned the ‘dramatic limitation of access’ to appointments will ‘threaten the level of quality of care’ they are able to provide.

She said it would also ‘inevitably’ increase the amount of home visit requests, the demand on out-of-hours providers and A&E attendance.

Bill Hiron, MD of Stephensons, says Breeze 2 was running at a ‘huge loss’ and has declined requests to reinstate it.

In response, this week Cllr David Nettleton, acting on behalf of councillors for all the affected areas, launched a petition calling for Mulleys to be able to operate a ‘fully-fledged’ service on the estates.

Copies of the petition can be found at Court News in Glastonbury Road, Extraordinhair and the Post Office in Ridley Road and Victoria Surgery in Victoria Street.