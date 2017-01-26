Bury St Edmunds beauty consultant set to become a YouTube star

A beauty consultant is set to become an internet sensation after winning a national Vlogging competition.

Sophie Darkins, 23, from Bury St Edmunds was chosen as winner of a competition called Get Your Vlog On, to find the next big Youtube star.

Vloggers, who make videos about their lives and interests, can attract millions of viewers as well as millions of pounds in the process through advertising and sponsorship deals.

“I was gobsmacked to have won as I had the smallest number of subscribers amongst all the finalists,” said Sophie, who works at Marks & Spencer.

“I love everything about Vlogging and hope to make a career out of it the future, if I can.”

Sophie, who has been Vlogging as SophieMariaxx, for the past year on her favourite subjects of beauty and fashion, won the competition ahead of 400 other entrants from all over the UK.

Contestants had to make three videos based on life at the Castle Mall shopping centre in Norwich, which organised the competition, along with six other shopping centres around the country.

Sophie won £1,000, a digital camera and her Vlog will now be advertised on posters at the shopping centres.