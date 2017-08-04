Bury St Edmunds barber’s new hair loss remedy

A barber’s shop has been granted a licence to carry out hairline tattooing, making it the first in Bury St Edmunds, and possibly the first in Suffolk, to offer the service.

Thomas Carter is now able to offer scalp micropigmentation (SMP) at his Out Risbygate Street salon – Carters Barbers Shop – which first opened in August 2008.

Carters Barbers Shop, in Bury

The non-surgical procedure, which takes place in a private treatment area within the shop, involves injecting a pigment into a person’s scalp to help them achieve a denser, fuller-looking head of hair.

Mr Carter, who trained in the technique at LG’s Hair Clinic in Birmingham and has undergone the treatment himself, said: “For me it complements my business because I have a lot of balding males asking questions about what they could do to improve their looks. A lot of men shave their hair when it starts falling out but they want a denser look, really.”

The 35-year-old, who is also an assessor and trainer for West Suffolk College, running a training academy at his salon, said his first SMP customer found it ‘life changing’ after being bald for 20 years.

“I’m excited to get the treatments started for customers who feel the need to improve their looks,” said Mr Carter, adding that women suffering from alopecia or hair thinning are also suitable for SMP.

Thomas Carter, of Carters Barbers Shop in Out Risbygate Street, Bury St Edmunds

To find out more, call the salon on 01284 762352.

What does the shop charge for SMP?

The cost of treatment depends on the sort of covering a person requires.

It takes place over several hours and is usually spread over two to four sessions.

A thin edge covering costs around £250.

A whole top covering costs between £400-£600.

A full head covering costs £1,500.