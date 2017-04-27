Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall to welcome Tour of Britain cyclists

Bury St Edmunds and Mildenhall can look forward to welcoming the world’s top cyclists during this year’s OVO Energy Tour of Britain.

Stage Six of Britain’s premier road cycling race will take place entirely within Suffolk, a first for the county, heading east from Newmarket to the finish in the centre of Aldeburgh.

Mildenhall, Bury, Eye, Framlingham and Woodbridge are among the towns the professional cyclists will race through during the 183-kilometre stage on September 8.

Abdul Razaq, director of public health and protection at Suffolk County Council, said: “The Tour of Britain will be a much loved fixture in Suffolk’s summer calendar. It is an event for everyone from cycling fans to families and school children.

“Whether you watch the race at the start, finish or along the route it promises to be a great day.

“The race will not only bring people to Suffolk, it will encourage more people to take up cycling and live a more active and healthy lifestyle contributing to our ambition to make Suffolk England’s most active county.”

The OVO Energy Tour of Britain will take place between September 3 and 10.