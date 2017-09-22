‘Bury St Edmunds and Beyond’ launches to promote tourism to town

A tourism brand to promote Bury St Edmunds and all it has to offer was launched on Monday.

Representatives from tourism businesses in the town and further afield gathered at the Athenaeum alongside organisations which could contribute to the town’s development as a visitor destination, for the launch of ‘Bury St Edmunds and Beyond’.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds business improvement district (BID), which has been involved in the formation of the brand, said: “The BID board is very aware of how vibrant the town centre is and that visitor numbers continue to increase, but we do not want to become complacent.”

Go to www.burystedmundsandbeyond.co.uk