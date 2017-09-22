Bury St Edmunds aims to build on floral success after Anglia in Bloom win

After its big win in the Anglia in Bloom campaign, Bury St Edmunds aims to build on its floral success.

The town brought home the Anglia in Bloom trophy after winning best overall entry and was named best large town.

It scooped gold in the large town category and for the Abbey Gardens and Nowton Park.

Melanie Lesser, co-ordintaor of the Bury Society’s Bury in Bloom. hopes the town will be selected to compete nationally in Britain in Bloom. She said they are now looking at completing more grey to green projects to revamp ‘neglected’ areas of the town.

Melanie thanked Rebecca Davies, horticultural officer for St Edmundsbury Borough Council; Graham Maynard, Abbey Gardens park manager; Dwaine Gray, senior ranger at Nowton Park, as well as the volunteers, sponsors and all the campaign’s participants.