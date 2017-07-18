Bury St Edmunds’ Abbey Gardens among four parks to retain Green Flag Award

Bury St Edmunds’ Abbey Gardens and Nowton Park have retained their Green Flag Award.

They join West Stow Country Park and East Town Park, in Haverhill, in retaining the international accolade, which recognises environmental standards.

Cllr Jo Rayner, cabinet member for leisure and culture at St Edmundsbury Borough Council, said: “People who use our parks tell us how much they value the quality of the borough’s open spaces, and about the contribution it makes to their sense of wellbeing.

“I’m very pleased that we can make such a positive difference and proud that we continue to deliver this high standard service for and with the help of the community.”

Visitor numbers to all four parks were up last year with the Abbey Gardens attracting almost 1.5 million visitors.