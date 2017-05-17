Bury Sea cadets flag up a 10th excellence award

Bury St Edmunds Sea Cadets have been recognised as being among the top sea cadet units in the country after a Royal Navy inspection.

Those that pass the inspection get a flag called a burgee and the Training Ship St Edmund (Mayor’s Own) now has 10.

Lieutenant Daniel Davis, commanding officer since 2007, said: “It was fantastic to see the unit not only being awarded its 10th consecutive burgee but to have gained its highest mark to date, which showed the dedication of staff, cadets and committee over the years.”

He said the inspection process is similar to that of a school’s Ofsted inspection and report, but the units have several inspections a year covering different areas, including cadet training, staff training, cadet welfare and all aspects of safety.

The burgee was officially handed over at Training Ship St Edmund’s Royal Naval Parade, at which St Edmundsbury’s Mayor Julia Wakelam presented awards.

Many cadets were awarded qualifications, including Duke of Edinburgh Bronze, Silver and Gold. BTEC Level 1 and 2 in Teamwork and Personal Development, Institute of Leadership and Management 3 in Teamwork and Management and Activity First Aid.

Lt David said: “The unit has many more activities on the water such as Royal Yachting Association, both in sailing and power boating disciplines and rowing.”

If you are between 10 and 18 and would like to find out more, call 01284 750352 or email bse-seacadets@hotmail.com.