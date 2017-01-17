Bury’s Westley Bridge work enters its final stages

The dates for the final chapter in the three-year saga of Westley Rail Bridge’s traffic restrictions has been set – it will be closed from February 13 to April 7.

The bridge in Newmarket Road, Bury St Edmunds, has caused jams for traffic entering and leaving town at the A14 junction since December 2013 when single lane traffic controlled by traffic lights was introduced its was found to need stregthening.

Since then Suffolk County Counil and Network Rail have blamed each other for delays as times to suit both the train operators and the county’s contractors had to be found. A scaffolding scheme needed Network Rail approval.

The scaffolding finally went up in November and the next stage is to close the road so the road bed on the bridge can be replaced, which Suffolk County Council says is expected to take ‘up to eight weeks’.

After that, minor finishing work is expected to take three weeks, during which it will be back to single lane traffic controlled by lights between 9.30am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday.

During the closure there will be waiting and parking restrictions in parts of Beetons Way, Tollgate Lane, West Road and Westley Road, though the Highways Department says they will only be implemented if necessary.

The road closure will be from the A14 Junction 42 roundabout to Oliver Road and there will be no access over the bridge for pedestrians and cyclists.

A diversion will be signposted via the A14 and Compiegne Way (Junction 43).