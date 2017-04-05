Bury’s Westley Bridge reopens by 7pm on Friday

After 40 months of hold-ups, Westley Rail Bridge will reopen to two way traffic by 7pm on Friday, Suffolk Highways announced today.

The sorry saga of the Bury St Edmunds bridge began in December 2013 when it was restricted to single lane traffic after the road bed was found to be weak.

There followed three years of work that was as stop-go as the traffic queues while Network Rail and Suffolk County Council’s contractors tried to find working times to suit both and to get a scaffolding scheme agreed.

It then closed completely for eight weeks on February 13 and will reopen bang on time – but it’s not all clear yet.

Some finishing works to the parapets will be done between April 10 and 21 meaning the return of traffic lights between 9.30am and 3.30pm. There will also be restrictions on some Saturday nights until the end of the month.