Bury’s Valerie and Simon donate £2,500 to Alzheimer’s Society

A cheque for £2,500 was presented to the Alzheimer’s Society by Church Walk Charities’ founders Valerie Legg and Simon Harding.

The couple raise funds for local causes with sales of plants and home-grown produce outside their home in Church Walk, Bury St Edmunds, and at s a stall at car boot fairs.

Valerie said: “The money we are donating to Alzheimer’s was raised from Eastertime 2016 to December 2016 from the sale of seasonal and perennial plants, seasonal vegetables and local honey, either grown by ourselves or donated by local gardeners and allotment holders.”

Over the past 16 years Church Walks Charities has raised over £115,000 for local causes.

Jenna Veneziani, Alzheimer’s Society community fundraiser for Norfolk and Suffolk, pictured left, said “We are extremely grateful for this generous donation from Church Walk Charities.

“The donations will make a huge difference and will help fund our research, campaigns, Side By Side services and our commitment to creating dementia friendly communities.”

For information on the Alzheimer’s Society vist www.alzheimers.org.uk