Bury’s Ivory Café and cocktail bar closes with festival

The popular Ivory Café and Cocktail Bar in Bury St Edmunds is closing, but they plan to leave with a ‘festival’.

Management of the Abbeygate Street cafe were negotiating a new lease with the landlord, a family-run property company, but says it became clear the landlords wanted the premises for their own purposes.

Ivory opened in December 2010 after a three month refurbishment of the old estate agents’ office that had been vacant for nearly three years.

Ivory director Caroline Wooton founded the business as Ambition in basement premises further down Abbeygate Street in 2004. It now has about a dozen staff, four of whom are full time.

She said: “This obviously a huge blow for the company and for everyone involved.

“It’s very upsetting that you can put your heart and soul and a huge amount of time effort and investment into creating something that was going from strength to strength to have the rug pulled from under your feet.”

But general manager Alex Coulson said “If we are being forced to cease trading at the property, we want to leave with our heads held high. Staff and regular customers together with everybody else who wants to celebrate with us are being invited to be a part of the Ivory Festival”

The festival starts on Monday September 19 with special events every day to include a Brewery Tasting Day, a 1950s diner-themed day, a Big Quiz Night, Karaoke and 1980s night, finishing with a closing party with guest appearances.

Email enquiries@ivoryburystedmunds.co.uk