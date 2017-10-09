Bury’s British Sugar Tea Dancers donate £1,000 cheque to Parkinson’s UK

Members of the British Sugar Tea Dance Club in Bury have donated £1,000 to the town’s Parkinson’s UK branch.

Each year, the group choose a different charity to which they donate money raised through entrance fees .

The club also raised an additional £60 through donations made to fundraising pots given to them by the charity.

Glynis Bannister, the charity’s branch secretary, said: “The club said they had known people who lived with Parkinson’s and so they decided to ask us as their charity for this year.

“It’s very kind of them and we do appreciate it because we are a self-funded charity and we need the money to be able to help people with Parkinson’s and their families.”

The cheque was presented by the club to Mrs Bannister and Maurice Rutter, branch chairman, yesterday.