Bury’s Army cadet company is officially the best in the county

Bury St Edmunds based A Company of the Suffolk Army Cadet Force (ACF) returned to their headquarters at the Army Reserve Centre in Newmarket Road after winning the award for county’s best company.

A Company scored a major victory in a tough competition over the year against the rest of the county ACF with the finale taking place at their annual camp at Longmoor Camp, Hampshire. The award was presented by Suffolk ACF Commandant Col Glyn French to Bury cadet George Pusey.

Bury St Edmunds based A Company, Suffolk Army Cadet Force, are officuially the county's best Picture: Sgt John Tillotson

A group of Suffolk Army Cadets spent August bank holiday weekend doing their three-day Silver Duke Of Edinburgh award expedition walking and recording wildlife and environmental issues around Mildenhall, West Row and Lakenheath.

