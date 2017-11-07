Bury Round Table fireworks display goes off with a bang

Around five thousand people gathered in the Abbey Gardens on Saturday night to watch the annual Bury St Edmunds Round Table fireworks display.

The charity event kicked off at 5.30pm, with fairground rides and stalls keeping visitors entertained until the fireworks started at 7.30pm.

Bury St Edmunds Round Table firework display 2017 Photo by Tony Gates

Robin Cutler, chairman of Bury St Edmunds Round Table, said: “The display went really well and the weather cleared up for us in the evening.

“It was a really good atmosphere. There were lots of children running around with lots of glow products.

“We had lots of extra stalls, rides and of course the bar so there was lots of fun being had.”

Mayor Terry Clements was invited to start the display and he was joined by Maria James from St Edmunds RC Primary School, who was given the honour after winning an art competition.

Over the last 40 years, the Round Table firework display has raised thousands for local charities and good causes.

“We are still counting the money for this year’s event but we are confident that we have raised a few thousand pounds for local charities, which we’re really pleased with,” Mr Cutler said.

Any causes looking for funding are encouraged to get in touch by emailing chairman@buryroundtable.co.uk.