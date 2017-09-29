Bury noxious liquid attack: two men remain under investigation

Two men arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm after a noxious liquid was sprayed in a woman’s face in Bury St Edmunds remain under investigation as enquiries continue, police said this afternoon.

The incident took place at the Glad Abbot pub on Glastonbury Road in the town on Friday September 22 and the substance temporarily blinded the woman in one eye.

Two 25-year-old men who were arrested on Wednesday and taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning have now been released from police custody but remain under investigation in connection with the incident.