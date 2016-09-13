Bury MP gets Ministry of Defence post

Bury St Edmunds MP Jo Churchill has been made a parliamentary private secretary (PPS) at the Ministry of Defence after only a year in Parliament,

Mrs Churchill has been appointed as PPS to Mike Penning MP, minister of state for the armed forces. Mr Penning, who was appointed in July, is responsible for armed forces activity including operations, operational legal matters, force generation and international defence.

Mrs Churchill said: “It is a great honour to be appointed to this position and I am very much looking forward to working with Mike and the whole team at the Ministry of Defence including Secretary of State, the Rt Honourable Sir Michael Fallon MP.

“The defence of our country is paramount and it is the priority of this Government to maintain our safety and security.

“I am looking forward to the forthcoming opportunity to serve the interests of the British public as a Parliamentary Private Secretary, as well as continuing to work hard in the interest of my Bury St Edmunds constituency.”