Bury man’s historic bike will help historic churches

When Danny Driver takes part in next Saturday’s 35th Suffolk Historic Churches Sponsored Bike Ride and Stride he will be on a bike as old as he is.

A serial number on the Bury St Edmunds’ cyclist’s 1949 Raleigh dates its manufacture to two months before he was born. He admits it is heavy, compared to his modern ones, for the 50-mile ride round the churches to raise money for their upkeep.

But he said: “It’s not the ideal bike. I’ve got more suitable bikes but that would be just ordinary.”

It’s ‘sit up and beg’ riding position and full chain guard mean he ‘stands out like a sore thumb’, but he likens it to people taking classic cars to car shows.

Sponsor forms are available in churches or online at www.shct.org.uk. For more details, call 01787 883884.