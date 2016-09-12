Bury man hopes for votes to put him on television

A Bury St Edmunds man is calling out to fellow East Anglians to help him try to book a place on a new TV show and he needs the public’s help.

Aaron Sedgwick, is one of only 50 people chosen from 5,065 applicants for the new show, the Perfect World Project,which is being branded as a new social experiment TV show.

The remaining 50 have been put up for public vote online, to eventually find the final 10 contestants who will take part and this is where Aaron needs assistance.

He said:”My goal is to reach out to as many people to help my Facebook poll voting campaign, let’s send a local to the TV screen.”

Funded by millionaire businessman, Russ Priestley, the group of 10 people will be transported to a luxurious villa situated on a sun-drenched Island before they will compete against each other in ‘life challenges’ for the chance to win the show’s ultimate prize.

The tasks will be designed to test how worthy and deserving each person is of winning their perfect life, With a contestant leaving at the end of each episode.

The winner of the show will win the coveted Perfect World Project Black Card, which will be preloaded with a six figure sum and attached to the world’s premier concierge service enabling the holder to go anywhere and do anything they dream of, to find out if someone can be truly happy.

The show will have 10 episodes and filming for the show will be in early 2017, with the show scheduled to be aired around Summer 2017.

To vote for Aaron, go here.

Voting will close at 11pm on September 30.