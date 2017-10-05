Bury man found with cocaine under his hat told to hand over assets

A man who took off his hat to reveal to police officers that he was carrying cocaine has been ordered by a judge to hand over all his assets.

Joshua Day, 22, was in June handed a two year suspended prison sentence when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court after admitting being concerned in making an offer to supply drugs and possssion of cocaine.

Today (Thursday) Day, of Oakes Road, Bury St Edmunds, returned to the same court for a Proceeds of Crime Act confiscation hearing designed to recoup as much as possible of what he gained from his offending.

Judge Rupert Overbury was told that specialist financial investigators established that Day’s benefit from his crimes totalled £2,500 but that he had only £640 in assets.

Day was ordered to hand over the full £640 within the next three months. Failure to comply with that deadline would result in a 21 days prison term being imposed, warned Judge Overbury.

In June, the court heard that when police officers stopped Day’s car in Bury St Edmunds on December 28 last year they noticed a strong smell of cannabis and he was arrested.

Day subsequently tested positive for cocaine.

The court heard that when Day removed his cap he revealed he was carrying a wrap of cocaine.

When Day’s home was searched, officers discovered notes about drug dealing.