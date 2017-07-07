Bury in Bloom seeks the brightest and best gardens

Gardeners be ready as judges for this year’s Bury in Bloom Certificates of Merit will be out and about this month.

The popular competition will see around 70 judges deciding which are the brightest and best of Bury’s gardens, be they large or small, window boxes or planters.

And this year there is also a section for people who are renting their homes, sponsored by Hazells chartered surveyors. All rented properties that receive a certificate will go into a draw to win a £50 gardening voucher.

Judging runs from July 17 to July 23 and judges will also be awarding highly commended certificates to those who go the extra mile and whose growing skills make a significant impact on their surroundings.

Last year the event saw 1,500 certificates of merit handed out and 50 highly commended awards.

Melanie Lesser, for Bury in Bloom, said: “Judges are very much looking forward to seeing new and different ideas.”