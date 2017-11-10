Bury in Bloom entered into National Britain in Bloom competition

Bury in Bloom has been announced as a finalist in Britain in Bloom 2018.

The organisation, which is a sub group of the Bury Society, entered the Anglia in Bloom competition this year, winning a Silver Gilt Award and Best Large Town.

It was announced on Thursday, November 9, that the group would be one of five going on to represent East Anglia in the national competition run by the Royal Horticultural Society.

Judges will come to the town next August to look at community projects, shopping areas, well maintained housing estates, good landscaping and flower displays.

This is the third time that Bury in Bloom has been entered in the national competition and it has been ten years since it was last given the honour.

Melanie Lesser, Bury in Bloom co-ordinator, said: “‘The Anglia in Bloom judges made some amazing comments. They said that our marks are some of the highest ever given, and that there was a wow factor at every turning on the route.

“We thank everyone who has already contributed to this success and look forward to taking it to the national level with you.”