Bury garage worker died of asbestos condition

A man who spent most of his working life handling asbestos died from a condition associated with the deadly material, an inquest has heard.

James Haskins, 76 , of St Olaves Road, Bury St Edmunds, died on September 2 and a post mortem examination showed died from mesothelioma.

The inquest at Suffolk Coroners Court in Ipswich today was told that before his death, Mr Haskins provided a statement in which he detailed his working career.

In it Mr Haskins said he had for many years worked for a company in Tottenham where he was involved in changing and cleaning asbestos lined vehicle brakes.

The workshop atmosphere was a ‘constant mist of dust’ and no protective masks or extractor fans were used. Similar conditions existed when he worked at Barclay Motors in Bury St Edmunds,

Mr Haskins said that he had suffered ‘extensive’ exposure to asbestos dust.

Assistant Suffolk Coroner Dr Daniel Sharpstone recorded that Mr Haskins died as a result of an industrial disease.