Bury Free Press supports town centre masterplan consultation with four-page report

If you want to study the draft Bury St Edmunds Town Centre Masterplan before making your comments on it you need go no further than today’s Bury Free Press.

We have a four-page special feature on the plan which includes a double-page spread of the entire plan and details of how you can have your say about it.

See the Draft Bury St Edmunds Town Centre Masterplan in today's Bury Free Press

Like any thriving town, Bury is set to grow and if we do nothing to keep its heart healthy it will die as its arteries clog with vehicle and pedestrian traffic trying to find its way in and out.

This is why the Bury Free Press is supporting the draft town centre masterplan consultation, launched last week.

It is the duty of everyone who lives, works and regularly visits the town to look at the masterplan’s ideas and take part in the process that will produce a definitive document to guide those planning the town centre’s future.

The easiest way to have your say is online at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/bsemasterplan

Public engagement events offering people the chance to find out more and talk to some of the project team, will be held through August at:

Bury Market, 7.30am to 4pm tomorrow

Bury Leisure Centre, 10am to 5pm on the 10th

Tesco, St Saviours Exchange, 10am to 7pm on the 11th

Bury Market, 7.30am to 4pm on the 16th

The Apex, Charter Square, 6pm to 8.30pm on the 16th

Charter Square, the arc, 9.30am - 5.30pm on the 19th

Bury Library, Sergeants Walk 10am to 5pm on the 22nd

Asda, Western Way, 10am to 7pm on the 23rd

Waitrose, Robert Boby Way, 10am to 7pm on the 24th

Bury Food and Drink Festival, The Apex, Charter Square, 10am to 4pm on the 28th

There are displays at The Apex, West Suffolk House and Bury Leisure Centre and Library

Leaflets and contact cards with the online links are available at: CAB Risbygate Street, Moyse’s Hall Museum, Bury Town Council offices, The Athenaeum, Skyliner Leisure Centre, St Edmundsbury Cathedral information point and Haverhill Arts Centre