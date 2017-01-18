Bury estate agent kicks off the 40th series of Come Dine With Me by winning

If estate agent James Sawyer ever gets tired of selling houses, he could always re-train as a chef.

James, who works for Bury St Edmunds estate agents Whatley Lane, kicked off the new series 40 of Channel Four’s Come Dine With Me by winning the first programme last night.

He had to cook for the three other contestants, wedding DJ Phil Swapping, American housewife Julie Schindler and tennis enthusiast Paula Brown, at his home in the town and admits he did not expect to win because he though one of the others had done so much better, but his fellow diners thought otherwise.

“I thought she had it in the bag,” he said. “I was blown away – I was humbled by it.”

He has long been a fan of the programme so he decided to see what he could do. He told viewers: “My tastes are simple – I’m only satisfied with the best.”

“I love cooking,” he said. “I have a passion for it and wanted to see what my other guests thought.”

His menu, which won him £1,000, began with pea, mint and mascapone soup with pancetta, melba toast and croutons served from a teapot.

The main course was sous-vide fillet steaks in a peppercorn and Cognac sauce, triple cooked chip, French beans in a mustard and shallot dressing. Sous-vide is a method of cooking the food in a vacuum-sealed plastic pouch.

Dessert was a trio of white chocolate and vanilla creme brulee, raspberry sorbet, raspberry coulis and shortbread biscuits.

James did not have to sit at home with his dinner on a tray to watch his performance. He watched it with guests at a special live showing at the town’s Abbeygate Cinema.