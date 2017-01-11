Bury company sets £10,000 charity target in memory of cancer victim colleague

The staff of technology recycling specialists Network 2 Supplies have set themselves an ambitious target of raising £10,000 for Macmillan Cancer Support this year.

On Monday the Western Way, Bury St Edmunds, company launched a two-year project to raise money for the charity.

Director Andrew Gomarsall said “The target for Macmillan is £10,000 this year. The money will be raised through sponsored dog walks, bike rides, 50km Thames Path walk, the Playground assault course and more.

“Our 50 staff members are dedicated to support Macmillan in memory of our colleague who we sadly lost to cancer last year.”

Macmillan’s West Suffolk fundraising manager Nicola Clark, said: “We simply can’t provide the support we do without generous support like this so I would like to appeal to more companies in the area to get in touch.”