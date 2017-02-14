Bury cinema to launch ‘dementia friendly’ film screenings

A Bury St Edmunds cinema is launching a series of ‘dementia friendly’ film screenings.

Abbeygate Cinema, in Hatter Street, is running the initiative for people living with dementia as well as their family, friends and carers.

It launches with a showing of musical Singin’ in the Rain on Monday, March 6 at 11am.

The lights will be left on low with free tea, coffee and biscuits before the screening.

There will also be a 20 minute interval. The initiative is in partnership with the Gatehouse Dementia Hub and Dementia Action Alliance.

Amanda Bloomfield, of Gatehouse, said: “This is a solid foundation on which to build a dementia friendly community and we’re happy to advise other businesses looking to improve their facilities to include those with dementia.”

Admission is £4 and carers go free.