Bury cathedral’s art gallery closing

St Edmundsbury Cathedral’s Edmund Gallery is to close because it has been running at a loss.

Artists due to exhibit at the Angel Hill gallery are being invited to a meeting to ‘discuss a way forward’ following the Chapter of St Edmundsbury Cathedral decision to close it.

The dean of St Edmundsbury, the Very Rev Dr Frances Ward said: “The Cathedral is facing the need to be financially stringent.

“We know the importance of the Edmund Gallery to the local art and cultural world and it is with real concern that we have had to address the fact that it is running at a loss.”

She also stressed the Cathedral is committed to supporting the arts, reflected in a year-long residency for artist Mark Cazalet.

“We did not lightly take the decision to write to the artists who had booked the gallery and we very much regret the upset caused,” she added. ”We do need to ensure that the space becomes financially viable.”

The cathedral’s director of commerce, Tony Kimber added: “The gallery has been supported financially by the Cathedral for a number of years and we are no longer able to do this.

“We have returned all deposits and are offering to work with exhibitors to try and find alternative space in the cathedral.”