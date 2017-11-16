Bury business, Montage Communications, appoints two new members of staff

Bury St Edmunds-based Montage Communications, experts in international retail marketing communications, has appointed a new account manager and PR apprentice, as the agency celebrates its 14th year in business.

Liz Tyler, 30, from Bury, will be managing the strategy, planning and delivery of many of Montage’s key on and offline global campaigns.

She was previously the PR & digital marketing manager at Trebuchet and has almost a decade’s marketing expertise.

“I am delighted to join Montage Communications. It’s such an exciting time in the agency’s growth and the team are passionate about the work they deliver, it’s brilliant to be a part of that. I’m looking forward to raising our clients’ profiles while supporting the agency in its own development and building on my own experience,” she said.

Dominika Woloch, from Norwich, is the company’s new PR apprentice and will be will be studying for Level 4 Higher Apprenticeship in Public Relations with the PRCA.

The 15-month fixed term contract allows her to work full time at Montage whilst completing on-the-job training and assessments.

“I am really excited to be joining the team at Montage, with an apprenticeship that allows me to gain both knowledge and hands-on experience in all the areas I am interested in,” she said.

Montage’s ‘Apprentice and Internship Programme’ was launched in 2014 to inspire the next generation of talent, since then three Apprentices and a Master’s intern have been appointed.

Aime Southgate, Creative Director of Montage Communications, said: “Attracting, developing and retaining great talent is key to our success here at Montage. Dominika stood out in the interview process due to her creative media production knowledge and social media experience.

“We’re delighted to welcome both Liz and Dominika to the Montage team.”

Priding itself in crafting compelling brand stories to encourage consumers to Find, Love and Buy for national and international clients, including Brabantia, Westminster Cheddar, SPHERO, Groov-e and Dishmatic, Montage’s new appointments will service the increased business secured in 2017, accelerating its growth plans.