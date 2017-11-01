Bury burglar sought after ‘erratic’ getaway drive

Police are seeking a burglar who drove a silver Kia Picanto ‘erratically’ away from a burglary in Sicklesmere Road, Bury St Edmunds, at about 3.50pm on Tuesday October 10.

The man was white, aged between 18 and 20, about 5ft 9 in tall, of small build and with very short shaved hair.

He was wearing shiny, slim-fitting Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white stripes down each side and the logo at the top of the leg. He was also wearing a matching tracksuit top with a hood which was down.

Call Bury CID on 101, quoting 66250/17.