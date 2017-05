Bury St Edmunds Town Council’s new town clerk Greg Luton started this week, in time for the annual town meeting.

He has been English Heritage’s East Anglian regional director and director of the Suffolk Preservation Society.

Greg said “I’m very much looking forward to contributing to the work of the town council and the future of Bury St Edmunds. I’ve spent most of the last 25 years working in and around Bury.

“It’s a great time to be joining the town council when there is so much happening”.