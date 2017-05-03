Bury accountant cycles Suffolk for charity

A Bury St Edmunds accountant will cycle 150 miles round Suffolk to raise money for Prostate Cancer UK and the Friends of Ipswich Town as he takes part in the first Tour of Suffolk.

Paul Milton, a manager at Lovewell Blake’s Bury St Edmunds office, will be joining more than 100 businessmen and women for the two day cycling challenge.

They will cyclie with a group of former Ipswich Town players including Terry Butcher, Titus Bramble and Russell Osman.

The tour starts and finishes at Ipswich Town’s Portman Road football ground.

This is the third year that Paul has taken part in the Friends of Ipswich Town charity cycle challenge, with last year seeing him ride to Amsterdam to take part in a charity football match at the AZ Alkmaar ground.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday May 14 and Monday May 15.

Paul said: “I am delighted that the event will take in a tour of Suffolk this year, it will be great riding through home territory.

“My father-in-law made a full recovery from prostate cancer two years ago, so it’s my chance to say thank you by raising money for Prostate Cancer UK, as well as the Friends of Ipswich Town – a great charity which promotes inclusion, education, health, and sport in the county.”

Anyone wanting to sponsor Paul can do so by visiting http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PaulMilts