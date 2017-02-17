Burglary and attempted burglaries at business premises in Newmarket and Mildenhall

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary at a business premises in Newmarket.

Officers were called at about 10.10pm last night (Thursday, February 16), by a member of the public reporting a burglary in progress at a roadside restaurant at the Newmarket services.

Police quickly attended the scene and discovered entry to the premises had been gained by smashing a glass door.

The suspects stole a cash till, which is believed to have been empty, before fleeing the scene in a light-coloured vehicle.

The vehicle is described as a pick-up-style truck or Land Rover, believed to have travelled along Heath Road in the direction of Exning.

The suspects are described as two men who were both wearing dark clothing with hoods.

Police are investigating whether this incident is linked to two attempted burglaries in Mildenhall, approximately an hour earlier.

Officers were called just after 9pm to reports a window had been smashed at a commercial premises situated on Fred Dannatt Road, and that an alarm had been activated.

Police attended the scene and found that forced entry had been attempted by smashing a window. Access is thought to have been unsuccessful, however, and the suspect(s) left empty handed.

A second business in the same area was also found by officers to have a broken window pane.

It is believed the suspects may have attempted to break in but were unsuccessful.

It is understood a light-coloured flatbed-style vehicle was seen in the area around the time of these incidents and officers are now investigating possible links between the three break-ins.

Witnesses or anybody who has any information related to the incident are asked to call Police on 101, quoting reference 18066/17 (Newmarket) and 18074/17 (Mildenhall).

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.