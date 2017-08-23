Burglar who stole electronic car key fob worth £1,000 is jailed

A burglar who raided the home of a family while they were on holiday has today been jailed for almost two and a half years.

Justin Bond, 45, of Tayfen Road, Bury St Edmunds pleaded guilty to an offence of burglary and another of causing criminal damage when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court.

The court heard that Bond, who was jailed for a total of 876 days, broke into a property in Cullum Road, Bury St Edmunds in July and stole an electronic car key fob worth £1,000.

Michael Crimp, prosecuting, said the owners of the house, who had been alerted by their daughter, returned from their holiday to find a window had been smashed and a trail of blood.

Bond, who has previous convictions for burglary, was detained when police linked him to DNA found on a garden ornament which was used to break into the house.

The court heard that on July 25, an 87-year-old woman found a window broken beside the front door of her home in Hardwick Lane, Bury St Edmunds and saw Bond peering in.

Mr Crimp said that Bond alleged that the window had broken when he banged on it because he was lost.

Andrew Shaw, in mitigation, said that Bond had been using heroin and crack cocaine which had ‘blighted’ his life.