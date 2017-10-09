Burglar from Stanton admits string of offences

A burglar from Stanton will be sentenced next month after admitting a string of offences.

Stephen Mainwaring, 50, of Shepherds Grove, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday and admitted seven burglary offences committed between July 28 and August 17.

Addresses in St Edmunds Close and Micklesmere Drive, Ixworth; Ixworth Road, Norton; Bull Lane, Stowlangtoft and Conyers Way, Bury St Edmunds were targeted.

Items stolen included cash, jewellery, silverware, cycles tools, stamps, a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Peugeot 308 car with a value totalling more than £13,500.

After Mainwaring entered his guilty pleas, Judge Rupert Overbury revoked his bail and said he would remain remanded in custody until sentencing next month.